Winter Weather Advisory from THU 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT

Winter Weather Advisory from THU 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Buena Vista County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 1 AM CDT FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest and west central Iowa.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 1 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
