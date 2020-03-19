 Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 1:00 AM CDT

Updated
Last updated March 20, 2020 3:16 am
9:43 pm Weather Alert

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Plymouth County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska
and northwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 1 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

ktivweather

Related Articles

Skip to content