Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT

FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska

and northwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 1 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&