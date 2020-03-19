Winter Weather Advisory from THU 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Sac County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS

EVENING TO 7 AM CDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Rain will transition to all snow this evening. Snow

accumulation up to on to two inches is forecast. Additionally,

wind gusts 35 to 40 MPH may result in blowing snow which will

reduce visibility. With a sharp drop in temperatures expected

this evening, a flash freeze on area roads will be possible,

producing slick driving conditions.

* WHERE…Northwest Iowa.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced

visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&