Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Palo Alto County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT

FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Rain will continue to transition to all snow over the

next few hours. Snow accumulation up to on to two inches is

forecast. Additionally, wind gusts 35 to 45 MPH may result in

blowing snow which will reduce visibility. With a sharp drop in

temperatures expected this evening, a flash freeze on area roads

will be possible, producing slick driving conditions.

* WHERE…Northwest Iowa.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced

visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&