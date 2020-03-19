Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Palo Alto County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT
FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Rain will continue to transition to all snow over the
next few hours. Snow accumulation up to on to two inches is
forecast. Additionally, wind gusts 35 to 45 MPH may result in
blowing snow which will reduce visibility. With a sharp drop in
temperatures expected this evening, a flash freeze on area roads
will be possible, producing slick driving conditions.
* WHERE…Northwest Iowa.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&