Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Crawford County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Rain has transitioned to sleet and snow. Additional snow

accumulations overnight of up to half an inch possible. Winds

gusting as high as 30 to 45 mph may result in blowing snow. The

sharp drop in temperatures may result in a flash freeze.

* WHERE…Northwest Iowa.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced

visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

commute. The Iowa DOT has already reported slick road conditions

in the area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

