Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA
Crawford County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Rain has transitioned to sleet and snow. Additional snow
accumulations overnight of up to half an inch possible. Winds
gusting as high as 30 to 45 mph may result in blowing snow. The
sharp drop in temperatures may result in a flash freeze.
* WHERE…Northwest Iowa.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
commute. The Iowa DOT has already reported slick road conditions
in the area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
