Additional COVID-19 case in Iowa, Gov. Reynolds to hold news conference today

DES MOINES (KTIV) -- Iowa health officials have been notified of one additional positive case of COVID-19, for a total of 45 positive cases in the state.

Health officials say 765 negative tests have been conducted at the State Hygienic Lab.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the case is in Allamakee County and is a middle-age adult between 41 and 60 years old.

Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference today from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston, IA at 2:30 p.m. to provide an update to the state of Iowa on COVID-19.

The press conference will be streamed and posted in full on Governor Reynolds’ Facebook Page.

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa provided by IDPH can be found here.

In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

Click here for the latest news and information on the COVID-19 coronavirus.



