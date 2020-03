VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) -- A bus carrying 12 passengers and the driver overturned on I-29 near the Vermillion exit going northbound.

Some of the passengers were seen getting into or being loaded into ambulances.

Two medical helicopters landed at an alternative site just off of the Vermillion Exit.

At least one person was taken by helicopter.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating and will release more information as it becomes available.