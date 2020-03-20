Dakota City mayor declares state of emergency

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- The mayor of Dakota City, Nebraska has declared a state of emergency.

According to a press release, the declaration will allow for the expenditure of emergency funds from all available sources as well as the invoking of mutual aid agreements. The city will also apply for the assistance of the Governor's Emergency Fund.

With this declaration, the following actions have been taken:

The Dakota City Council has temporarily suspended all disconnections for non-payments.

City Hall is now closed to the public. Business can be still be conducted online, by telephone and at the City Hall's drive-thru window.

Dakota City Public Library is closed to the public.

City officials state they will still continue to provide essential services such as electric, water, wastewater, police, fire and EMS.

For more information, residents can contact (402) 987-3448.