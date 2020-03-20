Eating healthy while social distancing and staying home for long periods of time

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Due to concerns over COVID-19, many of us have been social distancing and staying at home for long periods of time, and with that, it's easy to find yourself eating junk food.

Allison Hueschen, a registered dietitian, said it's very easy to start stress eating and snacking on unhealthy items when you're home all day.

She said stocking up on some healthier foods with long shelf lives is a good way to help prevent this.

Some examples include items like low sodium canned vegetables, canned fruits, canned meats, whole grain rice, pasta, oats, and cereals.

And according to Harvard Health Publishing, fruits, vegetables, and foods packed with zinc, magnesium, Vitamins B6, C, and E can help boost your immune system.

The best sources for most of these micronutrients are found in foods like chicken, turkey, sunflower seeds, nuts, peanut butter, oysters, and potatoes.

Many people tend to think that produce will perish too quickly and require constant trips to the grocery store, but according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, most produce can be cut and stored in your freezer for up to two months or longer.

This includes apples, bananas, berries, cantaloupes, brussel sprouts, carrots, squash, broccoli, and much more.

So while you're stocking up the kitchen for your extended days at home, make sure you're making healthy choices for you and your family.