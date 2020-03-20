Facebook page allows local restaurants to promote carry out options during COVID-19 pandemic

KTIV - Many Siouxland restaurants are having to re-work how they do business, due to concerns about the coronavirus.

"Many local restaurants depend on people coming in and sitting down to eat. Now, with the COVID-19 pandemic, that's no longer an option. One Facebook page is helping local Siouxland restaurants keep their doors open," said Reporter Emily Schrad.

"Just to kind of get the word out that people were still open, that they were still serving food," said Andy Boesch, admin of the Siouxland Local Eats To Go Facebook page.

Siouxland Local Eats-To-Go started when Andy Boesch heard the news about local restaurants no longer being able to serve dine-in customers.

He says he thought there should be one centralized place where restaurants could post their to-go options.

"I just started the page and me and a couple other people shared it with few people and it just took off from there so. Really I would say the credit goes to the community. And just the response that everybody around here loves our local restaurants," said Boesch.

Within a few days, the page grew to more than 10,000 members.

Owners of Aggies, a local restaurant in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, say they are grateful to the page and community.

10 years ago, Aggies switched to a catering-only restaurant.

Now with things like weddings and events being canceled, they decided to try carry out to keep their doors open.

"We've just had tremendous support from our community and our neighbors and people that used to come here all the time. Our people want to work. They want to continue to work So, as long as we're able to do this, that's exactly what we're going to do." said Cathy Bishop, co-owner of Aggies Restaurant.

Co-Owner Cathy Bishop says since their post on the page, the phones have been ringing non- stop.

"It's so heartfelt. I'm about ready to be in tears because of it. It just means the world to us as a business. And our family here at Aggies. Our workers and our staff," said Bishop.

Boesch says he's excited to see the page grow

"I think every little bit helps. I think everybody doing their part to get the word out and make it as easy as possible for these restaurants to survive," said Boesch.

You can check out the Siouxland Local Eats-To-Go Facebook page by clicking here.