Hourly workers at Sioux City schools to be paid during COVID-19 closure

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Schools have been especially hard hit because of COVID-19. Many teachers and staff are wondering how their paychecks will be hit.

Hourly employees at Sioux City Community Schools now have an assurance of when their next paychecks are coming, as schools remain closed until April 14th because of COVID-19.

The Sioux City Community School Board voted Friday morning to guarantee the pay of hourly workers until April 25.

According to the Sioux City Community School District guidelines, classified or hourly employees are not paid when they are not assigned hours and/or do not work the hours they are assigned.

That means the school board needed to take specific action on hourly employees' pay.

The board discussed three options:

Furloughing nonessential hourly employees. Continuing paying nonessential hourly employees their hourly pay. Continuing to pay nonessential hourly employees for four weeks and then furlough.

After much discussion and a vote to revise option two, the school board, in a six to one vote, agreed to continue paying those hourly employees their hourly pay until April 25, instead of until the end of the school year.

If the closure extends past the April 14th date, the board will once again revisit the issue of hourly pay for employees prior to April 25.

Under the original option two, the cost of paying nonessential hourly employees until the end of their contracts for the school year would have cost $3.7 million.

Because that option was revised until April 25, school officials say a new dollar figure will be provided at Monday's school board meeting.