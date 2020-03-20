Hy-Vee looking for temporary employees to help restock stores, serve customers

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) -- Hy-Vee has announced it is seeking temporary, part-time hourly employees to help fill multiple positions in stores across its eight-state region, including a distribution center in Cherokee, Iowa.

The company says they are looking to hire individual for temporary, part-time positions to help with restocking as well as cleaning and sanitizing.

The company says the need for more employees is due to the recent surge in demand for groceries in response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Interested applicants can visit www.hy-vee.com/careers to view available positions in their area or text SMILES to 97211.