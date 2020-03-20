Iowa temporarily suspends tax collection and evictions; relaxes or extends deadlines on regulations

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- Today, Gov. Reynolds issued an additional State Public Health Emergency Declaration effective immediately providing additional regulatory relief to Iowans impacted by this public health disaster.

Reynolds will hold a press conference today at 2:00 p.m.

The declaration relaxes a number of restrictions and regulations and provides relief from other statutes and state regulations:

Temporarily suspends collection of property taxes and penalties and interest

Temporarily suspends some evictions under the Iowa Uniform Residential Landlord and Tenant Act or the Manufactured Home Communities or Mobile Home Parks Residential Landlord and Tenant Act in certain circumstances

Extends expiration deadline for a permit to carry and a permit to acquire a firearm and additional measures

Permits the sale of carry-out, delivery, drive-thru of alcohol for unopened bottles of alcohol for bars and restaurants and suspends some fees

Permits public meetings or hearings by electronic means to improve the functions of government while maintaining social distancing practices

Suspends certain regulations to ease the transportation of agricultural supplies and commodities, food, medical supplies, cleaning products, and other household goods on all highways in Iowa

The proclamation also allows related state agencies to implement the state’s public health emergency plan

Today, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced that the deadline for filing U.S. income taxes has been moved from April 15 to July 15.