How to maintain good mental health amid social distancing and working from home

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- With many of us social distancing and staying home from work, it is important that we take care of not just our physical health during this time, but our mental health as well.

Rashel Bark, the Clinical Director at Siouxland Mental Health, said there are some ways to maintain good mental health while dealing with COVID-19.

She said it's important to disconnect every once and a while, and just be present at the moment.

She also encouraged doing stress reduction techniques, meditation, breathing exercises, and yoga.

She suggested you start focusing on, or learning a new hobby, that previously you may not have had time for.

Incorporate some indoor exercises into your day.

And she said socializing with friends and family is also important during this time.

"Anxiety takes over when we don't really have good plans. And so just making a plan and strategy for how you're going to manage through times of quarantine," said Bark.

Bark said anxiety and fear during this time is completely normal, but if it's become debilitating reach out to friends, family, or a mental health provider.