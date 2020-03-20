Mount Marty to deliver courses remotely for remainder of semester

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mount Marty College has decided to maintain online course delivery for all campuses for the remainder of the semester.

College officials say the May commencement ceremony will also be postponed, but all students who complete requirements will graduate in May.

The college says though there is currently no known immediate risk to the campuses in Yankton, Sioux Falls and Watertown, their priority is to minimize any potential risk to students, faculty, staff, and neighboring communities by continuing to practice social distancing.

For now on outside visitors to the Yankton campus must schedule an appointment via phone at 605-668-1545 prior to coming to campus.

"During this challenging time, the health and safety of everyone who studies and works at Mount Marty College remains our top priority," said President Marc Long. "I have been heartened by the commitment of faculty and students to move classes online and make the best of this situation. The biggest concern we are hearing is that students miss seeing their friends, faculty and staff in person. I completely understand that sentiment because it is at the heart of our Benedictine idea of community. Everyone at Mount Marty looks forward to the time we can be together again. In the meantime, let's continue to pray for a quick end to the pandemic."

For most recent updates regarding Mount Marty’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, see the college’s resources page at mountmarty.edu/coronavirus.