OABCIG’s DeJean Chooses Iowa

IDA GROVE, Iowa (KTIV) - OABCIG junior Cooper DeJean helped lead the Falcons to the first state football title in school history this past fall. That earned him a lot of attention from college programs, including Iowa. DeJean says he felt a great connection with the Hawkeyes.

"I felt like Iowa had it all for me," said DeJean. "They got a great coaching staff and overall a great program so I think it was the best fit for me."

DeJean burst on to the football scene because of his play at quarterback. He racked up over 4,800 all purpose yards and tallied 66 total touchdowns. But Iowa recruited Dejean to play on the other side of the ball. He excelled at defensive back last season for the Falcons as well with 34 tackles, and five interceptions, returning two for those for touchdowns.

"Going there and playing defensive back, I think Iowa has one of the best one of the best defensive back coaches in the country," said DeJean. "So I think it'll be good for me and hopefully I can get an opportunity to play at the next level.

The recruiting process can be exciting but also taxing on a high school athlete so now that DeJean has made his college decision, he's glad he can concentrate on his senior season.

"It's kind of crazy, kind of stressful but it's pretty fun," said DeJean. "Now that it's over, I think I got a big weight lifted off my shoulders. Now I can just focus on my senior season."

It'll be a senior season with a lot of expectations. OABCIG is coming off a perfect 13-0, 2019 campaign that ended with a state championship. Now that the Falcons have experienced winning a title, they want another one.

"There's a little bit of pressure," said DeJean. Especially with some of the guys that are leaving but I think we have guys that coming in that'll make a big impact next year. So I think we'll make a pretty good run at that 1A state title next year."