President Trump suspends standardized tests, student loan payments

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Trump administration announced Friday that states are free to cancel federally required school testing this year if it's necessary to protect students and teachers, a measure that some states had requested as they shut down schools over the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump also announced that federal student loan borrowers will be able to get their payments suspended for at least 60 days, a decision that goes a step farther than his earlier promise to halt student loan interest from accruing during the same period.

In announcing the decision to lift standardized testing requirements, Trump said students have already "been through a lot" this year.

"They've been going back and forth, schools open, schools not open. It's been all standardized testing, and you know, we are not going to be enforcing that," said Trump. "I think probably a lot of the students will be extremely happy."

New guidance from the Education Department says any state that submits a "proper request" will be granted a testing waiver for the 2019-20 school year. The agency said states can begin canceling tests now if they decide it's necessary as a safety measure.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

