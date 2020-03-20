River Flood Warning from FRI 9:10 PM CDT until SUN 1:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning from FRI 9:10 PM CDT until SUN 1:00 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Clay County
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Little Sioux River at Spencer.
* until Sunday afternoon.
* At 07 PM Friday the stage was 9.95 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 10.00 feet.
* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by 9 PM Friday and crest near
10.2 feet by Saturday March 21. The river will fall below flood
stage on Saturday March 21.
* At stages near 10.0 feet…The right bank overflows, and minor
flooding of the Spencer city park and some rural agricultural areas
begins.
