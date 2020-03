Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Yankton County

The Flood Warning continues for

The James River Above Yankton.

* until further notice.

* At 09AM Friday the stage was 15.99 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.

* Forecast…The river will crest near 16.1 feet by Sunday March 22

then begin falling.

* At stages near 16.0 feet…SW Jim River Road near 301st Street

floods.

