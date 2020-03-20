Sioux City man arrested for Thursday night stabbing

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A Sioux City man is charged with stabbing another man multiple times.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, 41-year-old Jason Persons is charged with Willful Injury, a felony.

He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail.

Police say shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to 4230 South Lewis Boulevard. There, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.