Sioux County closing buildings to public in response to COVID-19 concerns

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Sioux County Board of Supervisors has announced that Sioux County buildings will be closed to the public starting Monday, March 23 until further notice.

The hours open to the public for Friday, March 20, remain 9:00 am to 1:30 pm.

County officials say the public will be able to work with County offices by appointment if need be, however, the residents will need to answer questions in relation to the community spread of COVID-19 before they are able to meet by appointment.

Residents are encouraged to call the appropriate office to find out if the request can be accommodated remotely or will require an appointment.

Information about County departments can be found at www.siouxcounty.org.

The Treasurer’s office requests citizens use the drive-through and/or drop box to conduct business and will be closed to the public. The Prairie Woods Nature Center located in Oak Grove Park, will be closed to the public until further notice.

Those individuals having business with the Clerk of Court may attend to such business at the courthouse, should the need arise. All persons attending court are strongly encouraged to arrive promptly, transact any necessary business expediently, and leave as soon as any necessary business is concluded.

The Board of Supervisors will continue to meet during the closure of County buildings, and the public will be allowed into the courthouse for the meetings.

Below is the contact information for the county departments: