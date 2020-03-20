Sioux County closing buildings to public in response to COVID-19 concerns

Sioux County closing buildings to public in response to COVID-19 concernsNew
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Sioux County Board of Supervisors has announced that Sioux County buildings will be closed to the public starting Monday, March 23 until further notice.
The hours open to the public for Friday, March 20, remain 9:00 am to 1:30 pm.
County officials say the public will be able to work with County offices by appointment if need be, however, the residents will need to answer questions in relation to the community spread of COVID-19 before they are able to meet by appointment.
Residents are encouraged to call the appropriate office to find out if the request can be accommodated remotely or will require an appointment.
Information about County departments can be found at www.siouxcounty.org.
The Treasurer’s office requests citizens use the drive-through and/or drop box to conduct business and will be closed to the public. The Prairie Woods Nature Center located in Oak Grove Park, will be closed to the public until further notice.
Those individuals having business with the Clerk of Court may attend to such business at the courthouse, should the need arise. All persons attending court are strongly encouraged to arrive promptly, transact any necessary business expediently, and leave as soon as any necessary business is concluded.
The Board of Supervisors will continue to meet during the closure of County buildings, and the public will be allowed into the courthouse for the meetings.
Below is the contact information for the county departments:
- Assessor - 210 Central Ave SW, 712-737-4274
- Attorney - 210 Central Ave SW, 712-737-2457
- Auditor - 210 Central Ave SW, 712-737-2216
- Board of Supervisors - 210 Central Ave SW, 712-737-2131
- Clerk of District Court - 210 Central Ave SW, 712-737-2286
- Communication Center - 4363 Ironwood Ave, 712-737-3307
- Community Health - 211 Central Ave SE, 712-737-2971
- Community Services - 210 Central Ave SE, 712-737-2999
- Conservation Board - 4051 Cherry Ave Hawarden, 712-552-1047
- Dept. of Human Svs. - 215 Central Ave SE, 712-737-2943
- Election Information - 210 Central Ave SW, 712-737-2216
- Emergency Management - 4363 Ironwood Ave, 712-737-4010
- Engineer - 207 Central Ave SE, 712-737-2248 or 712-737-2148
- GIS - 210 Central Ave SW, 712-737-2216 or 712-737-6818
- Information Technology - 210 Central Ave SW, 712-737-6818
- Recorder - 210 Central Ave SW, 712-737-2229
- Secondary Road Quonset - 4373 Ironwood Ave, 712-737-4304
- Sheriff - 4363 Ironwood Ave, 712-737-2280
- Treasurer - 104 1st Street SE Driver’s License, 712-737-8430
- Veterans Affairs - 211 Central Ave SE, 712-737-1775
- Zoning - 210 Central Ave SW, 712-737-3820