Siouxland Humane Society remains open, helps prepare pets

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - During this global pandemic, many turn to their four-legged companions while self-quarantined.

But in the unfortunate case of hospitalization, local shelters say it's a good idea to have a plan in place for your pet.

Managers with The Siouxland Humane Society say it's important to identify someone like a friend or family member, who would be willing to take in a pet, if someone in the household becomes ill.

They also say it can be helpful if that person knows where the pet's crates, food, and other supplies are -- so they can help make the animal feel as comfortable as possible during the transition.

Updating medications, and writing out instructions is another step that can be helpful if the owner were to be hospitalized. And finally, they say, always have a collar with identification on the pet.

"Have some supplies ready. Have your dogs favorite bed ready, favorite food, blanket, toys, that way it's going to make it easier for that pet to go into a different home. What's really good too is if your dog is up to date on vaccinations," said Kelly Erie, Siouxland Humane Society.

Because of the help the Siouxland Humane Society provides during these events, and for several other reasons, they are staying open.

Managers at the non-profit want to assure the public they have taken extra steps to stop the potential spread of COVID-19.

They ask that people with a fever, cough, or any other symptoms of an illness, postpone their visit to the humane society.

"We just want you to get healthy and we want our staff here to stay healthy, so we really want you to come here and visit us, but we also want you to be healthy and not come in if you're not feeling well," said Erie.

Erie says those who are healthy and want to adopt, visit, or donate can do so, but should call ahead.