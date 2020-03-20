Snowfall totals from Thursday night
A strong late winter storm system brought heavy rain to the area with enough falling (1.58" of precipitation, 1.25" as rain) to break a precipitation record in Sioux City.
In the evening hours, the precipitation switched to snow which came down in a hurry for some.
Here are all of the reports we have received for the snowfall that fell in Siouxland Thursday night:
Near Cleghorn, IA: 6.0"
Concord, NE: 5.4"
Neligh, NE: 5.0"
Canton, SD: 4.7"
KTIV: 4.0"
Rock Rapids, IA: 4.0"
Sioux Gateway Airport: 3.8"
Battle Creek, NE: 3.5"
Bloomfield, NE: 3.3"
Hull, IA: 3.0"
Near Norfolk, NE: 3.0"
Okoboji, IA: 2.7"
Little Sioux, IA: 2.6"
Sioux Center, IA: 2.6"
Alcester, SD: 2.5"
Near Verdel, NE: 2.4"
Aurelia, IA: 2.3"
Vermillion, SD: 2.2"
Royal, NE: 2.1"
Near Elk Point, SD: 2.0"
Orange City, IA: 2.0"
Sheldon, IA: 2.0"
Spirit Lake, IA: 2.0"
Yankton, SD: 2.0"
Near Rodman, IA: 1.7"
Cherokee, IA: 1.5"
Near St. Helena, NE: 1.5"
Rockwell City, IA: 1.0"
Ruthven, IA: 1.0"
West Point, NE: 1.0"
Hornick, IA: 0.8"
Hawarden, IA: 0.7"
Logan, IA: 0.6"