Snowfall totals from Thursday night

A strong late winter storm system brought heavy rain to the area with enough falling (1.58" of precipitation, 1.25" as rain) to break a precipitation record in Sioux City.



In the evening hours, the precipitation switched to snow which came down in a hurry for some.



Here are all of the reports we have received for the snowfall that fell in Siouxland Thursday night:





Near Cleghorn, IA: 6.0"

Concord, NE: 5.4"

Neligh, NE: 5.0"



Canton, SD: 4.7"

KTIV: 4.0"

Rock Rapids, IA: 4.0"



Sioux Gateway Airport: 3.8"

Battle Creek, NE: 3.5"

Bloomfield, NE: 3.3"

Hull, IA: 3.0"

Near Norfolk, NE: 3.0"



Okoboji, IA: 2.7"

Little Sioux, IA: 2.6"

Sioux Center, IA: 2.6"

Alcester, SD: 2.5"

Near Verdel, NE: 2.4"

Aurelia, IA: 2.3"

Vermillion, SD: 2.2"

Royal, NE: 2.1"

Near Elk Point, SD: 2.0"

Orange City, IA: 2.0"

Sheldon, IA: 2.0"

Spirit Lake, IA: 2.0"

Yankton, SD: 2.0"



Near Rodman, IA: 1.7"

Cherokee, IA: 1.5"

Near St. Helena, NE: 1.5"

Rockwell City, IA: 1.0"

Ruthven, IA: 1.0"

West Point, NE: 1.0"



Hornick, IA: 0.8"

Hawarden, IA: 0.7"

Logan, IA: 0.6"