Stepping up to the sink: Health experts offer tips for proper hand washing

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- As COVID-19 continues it's spread, health officials are urging people to practice proper hand washing techniques. They say everyone needs to do their part to help slow down the spread.

Hand washing may seem like a simple practice, but are you doing it correctly? Health officials say there may be some things you're overlooking.

"When everything right now feels like you are completely out of control, you have no control of anything that is going on in our lives, this is the one thing that you have complete control over," CNOS Nurse Practitioner Kellie Crowl said.

Health officials say washing your hands and doing it correctly has become even more essential.

"One person can transmit a disease to one to three other people and then exponentially grow which is what we are seeing right now," Crowl said.

So what should you be doing to perfect your skills at the sink?

First things first, grab some soap and rub your palms together in a clockwise and counter clockwise motion.

Then put your hands on top of each other, getting in between each of your fingers, then flipping to the other side.

"Then you're going to do the same thing, but with your hands together so you are getting on the edge of the fingers," Crowl said. "Then you're going to basically give yourself a hand hold and rub like this to get the back of your fingers."

Then comes your thumbs, then your nails, getting the edges and sides and your wrists as well. You want to make sure to scrub between 20 to 30 seconds.

Once you rinse off your hands, Crowl said it's important not to flick or shake that water off your hands because that can spread germs.

"You're going to take a paper towel, turn off the water," Crowl said. "Throw it away. Take a paper towel and dry your hands and then your hands are clean."

Another mistake you could be making? Taking off your jewelry before washing your hands.

"If you were to take it off, set it down, wash your hands, and take that jewelry and put it back on, you have just re-contaminated your hands at that point," Crowl said.

Now if you're not into counting that 20 seconds out, the classic Happy Birthday, the ABC'S, or basically any nursery rhyme will always do the trick twice through.

Crowl said if you don't have soap, use hand sanitizer, going through the same 20 to 30 second steps, just without the water.

