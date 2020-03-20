Warmer weather starts to move in for the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The skies were bright but with snow on the ground and a northwesterly wind our first full day of spring stayed cold with highs in the 20s.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight as temperatures fall into the teens.

Warmer weather does start to return for the weekend despite a lot of cloud cover.

Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s with mid to upper 40s possible on Sunday when southern Siouxland could see a slight chance of a rain shower.

A few light showers could be possible for all of us Sunday night with Monday again looking mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

Better rain chances move in Monday night and Tuesday with chances again on Wednesday.

Highs both Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 50s.

We’ll see some cooler weather move in on Thursday when highs will be in the upper 40s under a mixture of sun and clouds.

Friday bring back a chance of a few rain showers with high sin the low 50s.