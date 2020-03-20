Gov. Ricketts: 33rd case of COVID-19 confirmed in Nebraska, state working on emergency package to help fight virus spread

UPDATE:

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska has seen 15 new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus over the past five days.

On Friday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced the state's 33rd case of the virus. The new case is the first confirmed case in Lancaster County, where Lincoln is located.

The governor said he is working with the legislature on an emergency package that includes a request for $58.6 million from the state's Cash Reserve Fund to help fight the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Ricketts indicates those funds would be transferred into the Governor's Emergency Fund for transparency.

The governor says the money would be broken out into several areas, with $38 million being used for more protective equipment for firefighters, EMTs and police officers across the state. He says the funds also would be used to help local public health groups expand their testing capabilities for the virus.

"The advantage of going through the Governor's Emergency Fund is that it will be very transparent about how specifically this money is being used for fighting the coronavirus," said Gov. Ricketts. "It will not get mixed up with our regular operations, for example, the Department of Health and Human Services or Veterans Affairs or anything like that. So this will allow those dollars to be specifically separated so we will know that we are spending these dollars on fighting the coronavirus."

Ricketts says about $4 million would be going to Department of Health and Human Services for staffing and $13 million for health care facility staffing.

PREVIOUS:

