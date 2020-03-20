Wayne Community Schools providing free lunches for students while schools are closed

WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) -- Schools around the country have closed amid concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Many Siouxland kids depend on free or reduced school lunches, so those closures have put extra pressure on their parents.

But some school districts, including Wayne Community Schools, are taking action.

Wayne Community Schools are offering free grab and go breakfasts and lunches to all children, 18 and younger, in Wayne and Carroll communities.

"It wasn't like summer vacation, where parents had time to plan. So if we can help the parents that are still working, and provide them with this meal, and provide the kids with some normalcy, that was our intent," said Judy Poehlman, Wayne Community Schools' Food Service Manager.

Mark Lenihan, the Superintendent for Wayne Community Schools, said around 40% of their district students receive reduced or free lunches, but he said they wanted to make sure all children in the community are having healthy meals.

"It makes my heart very happy that we can do this for the kids, and to see the kids," said Poehlman. "The serving line is the best part of the day. Seeing the kids come in, and visiting with them, and the interaction we have."

Lenihan said Wednesday was the first day they began giving out the sack lunches, and they fed over one hundred students.

He said he expects that to increase, but said they are prepared.

"We have been working together with schools, just talking about how we're doing our processes, and learning from each other. That's one great thing about our state, is people come together to help," said Lenihan.

Organizers said that they will continue to provide these free meals every weekday while schools are still closed.

Those free meals will be provided Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations: