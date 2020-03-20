Wells Fargo branches in Sioux City closing lobbies, drive-thru windows to remain open

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Several Wells Fargo branches in Sioux City are closing their lobbies and switching to drive-thru services only.

Officials from Wells Fargo say their branches in downtown Sioux City, on Hamilton Boulevard and at the Southern Hills Mall will being closing their lobbies starting Monday, March 23.

Their drive-thru windows will remain open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday while on Saturday they'll be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The branch in Morningside will be completely closed.