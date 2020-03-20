Winds decrease Friday but temps stay cool for first full day of spring

**Winter Weather Advisory for most of Siouxland through 7 AM**



The snow came down quickly last night with four inches accumulating on Signal Hill.



There was also a period of some mixing that has resulted in icy and slippery areas on roadways.



Leave extra time if traveling this morning for the drive and to clean your car off!



Winds remain strong early on but they will decrease as we move through the day, eventually becoming pretty quiet by the late afternoon.



It will be a chilly first full day of spring with highs mainly in the 20s.



Some clouds return to the area tonight and winds switch to the south, helping to keep us from falling off too far with lows in the teens.



Highs return to the mid to upper 30s with southerly winds at 10 to 20 mph.



There will be more clouds than sun but do manage some peeks of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.



Chances for showers return again Sunday night, Monday night into Tuesday morning, Wednesday and again Thursday.



Temperatures will sit pretty steady in the 50s through the week.