Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 4:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Osceola County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to half an

inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska

and northwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM CDT early this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

