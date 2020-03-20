Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 4:00 AM CDT

Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 4:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Osceola County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT EARLY
THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to half an
inch. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska
and northwest and west central Iowa.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM CDT early this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&