Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Crawford County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Rain has transitioned to sleet and snow. Additional

snow accumulations overnight of up to half an inch possible.

Winds gusting as high as 30 to 45 mph may result in blowing

snow. The sharp drop in temperatures may result in a flash

freeze.

* WHERE…Northwest Iowa.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced

visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

commute. The Iowa DOT has already reported slick road

conditions in the area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&