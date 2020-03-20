Woodbury County Special Election delayed due to COVID-19 concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Iowa's Secretary of State has delayed the April 14th special election to fill a vacant seat on the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

The election, to fill Jeremy Taylor's District 2 seat on the board will now take place on July 7th.

Woodbury County Republicans picked Justin Wright, who's an alternative education teacher at North High School, to run for the seat.

He'll face the Democratic nominee Tim Kacena. Kacena, who's has announced he won't run for another term in the Iowa House, was confirmed as the party's nominee, last month.

Also being rescheduled is a special election in the city of Craig, Iowa, in Plymouth County.