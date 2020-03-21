23 Additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa

DES MOINES, Ia (KTIV) - - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting an additional 23 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. That brings the total to 68 positive cases. So far, there have been 1,049 negative tests conducted at the State Hygenic Lab.

Here is a break down of the 23 new cases:

Allamakee County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Black Hawk County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 elderly (81 years or older)

Dubuque County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Fayette County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Johnson County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Polk County, 2 middle age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Pottawattamie County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Story County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Washington County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

The Iowa Department Of Public Health has created a map that will be updated when new positive cases of COVID-19 are reported. Click here to see that map. It is part of the IDPH's website that addresses COVID-19 in the state. Click here to see that site.