Akron, Iowa community hold ‘Parade of Waves’ for residents of Akron Care Center

AKRON, Iowa (KTIV) - With the number of COVID-19 cases rising daily it's important now more than ever to keep people who are at high risk of catching the virus quarantined and away from others.

"Many care facilities around the US are shutting their doors to visitors due to COVID-19 concerns and that has an effect on residents. But, the community of Akron, Iowa wanted to make sure the residents of the Akron Care Center weren't forgotten," said reporter Emily Schrad.

"I really miss my dad because he's one of the people quarantined into the care center," said Ally Walrod.

What started out as an idea on Friday, became reality on Saturday.

The community of Akron wanted to find a way to cheer up the residents of the Akron Care Center. They decided to have a 'Parade of Waves.'

Community members were encouraged to decorate signs, their cars and even dress up in outfits and wave to residents inside the center.

"We really did this just to tell them that there are still people out there that care about them, even though we can't go and see them," said Ally Walrod.

Christy Walrod, who's husband receives care at the center for Muscular Dystrophy says it's important to try to see her family however possible.

She says she's also grateful for the staff at the center.

"Going up to the Care Center we've got such amazing staff up there and it's supporting them too because we appreciate them so much. Being family to our family," said Walrod.

Chief Bill Young of the Akron Police Department leads the way for the parade.

He says it's important not to forget about anyone during the pandemic.

"I think it sends a message to them that we love them and care about them. And hopefully, they felt that today," said Chief Young.

Ally Walrod says she was excited to see over 50 cars show up to the parade.

"I'm very happy. Because it shows that lots of people care. And that this isn't just something you can pass by. People are sad because they don't get to see their families. Like I've broken down crying because I miss my dad so much."

Akron community members say they want to make the Parade of Waves a weekly event until they can go and physically see their families.