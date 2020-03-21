Bride-to-be is forced to downsize guest list to just 10 due to CDC guidelines

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Among the many things cancelled or postponed indefinitely are weddings, and many couples trying to deal with the cancellations are running into frustration with vendors.

Alexis Peterson, a soon-to-be bride is set to walk down the aisle at the end of April. And she will, but with a much smaller crowd.

To ensure none of her guests contract coronavirus, Peterson had no choice, but to downsize the guest list from around 150 to just ten.

"I told my family, I kind of asked them because I wasn't ready to tell everyone else. I told all the rest of the relatives, and then I went on Facebook to tell everybody else, and then this upcoming week I'll start making calls and making sure everyone knows," said Peterson.

Peterson says she's thankful the vendors are working with her to get her money back.

"For the most part they are very understanding. I think they're kind of scrambling too. Our wedding venue where we're having our ceremony and reception was super understanding so after that I asked my mom to help me call the rest of the vendors and they've been awesome too."

And while the day will look different than Peterson had originally pictured, she says she's just happy to have it be her special day.

"Ethan and I found each other, he's my best friend, no matter what happens, we want our special day on our special day and even though we'll have our family there, obviously we'll want other people, but no matter what we'll have each other and I still get to marry him."