Case of COVID-19 confirmed in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A case of the COVID-19 coronavirus has been confirmed in a resident of Woodbury County.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the individual is a middle-aged female between 41 and 60 years old. Officials say she is currently self-isolating at home.

The Siouxland District Health Department says no additional information about this case is available at this time.

Siouxland District Health says they have been proactively preparing for the likelihood of a positive test in Woodbury County.

Health officials say while this is the first confirmed case, this is likely not the last case the county will see.

“We encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Siouxland District Health Department Director Kevin Grieme.

Preventive actions include:

Practicing social distancing and staying home as much as possible

Washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds each time

Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm

Staying home when ill

Routinely cleaning frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches, and countertops with an effective cleaner.

Health officials say about 80% of Iowans infected with COVID-19 will experience only mild to moderate illness.

Most mildly ill Iowans may not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm that they have COVID-19, officials say.

Health officials urge sick Iowans to stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house until:

You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers).

Other symptoms such as cough and shortness of breath have improved.

At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

Officials say if you think that you may need to visit a healthcare provider, call first.

Officials plan to hold a news conference Sunday morning at 10:00 a.m. to update the public on the situation.

KTIV will be broadcasting the news conference live on channel four. We will also be streaming the conference on KTIV.com and Facebook.

Click here for the latest news and information on the COVID-19 coronavirus.