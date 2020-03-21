NAIA to consider name, image and likeness legislation

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KTIV) - Changes could be coming to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. Legislation is being considered that would allow NAIA athletes to earn outside compensation for their fame.

Schools in the NAIA recently received proposed legislation that would allow athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness. In addition, NAIA athletes, unlike athletes in the NCAA, could represent their schools while earning outside compensation. If the measure passes, the NAIA would be the first college organization to allow athletes to earn money from outside entities. To pass, the proposal would need a simple majority of the delegates representing the 251 schools.