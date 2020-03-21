No injuries reported after partial building collapse

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - No injuries were reported after G R Lindblade & Co-Productions storefront partially collapsed Saturday morning.

The owners reported hearing a crash from inside the store and soon saw bricks from the top of the building had crashed to the sidewalk in front.

Officials put caution tape around the front of the store to warn passerbys of the fallen debris.

The damage was strictly done to the roof and front sidewalk and the store remains open.

Why the partial collapse happened is unknown.