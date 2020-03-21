River Flood Warning until SUN 1:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Little Sioux River at Spencer.

* until Sunday afternoon.

* At 08AM Saturday the stage was 10.06 feet.

* Flood stage is 10.00 feet.

* Recent activity…The river rose above flood stage on Friday March

20.

* Forecast…The river will continue to fall to below flood stage by

the evening of Saturday March 21.

* At stages near 10.0 feet…The right bank overflows, and minor

flooding of the Spencer city park and some rural agricultural areas

begins.

&&