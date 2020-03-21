River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Yankton County

The Flood Warning continues for

The James River Above Yankton.

* until further notice.

* At 08AM Saturday the stage was 15.79 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.

* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 15.8 feet by

Saturday March 21. Additional rises may be possible thereafter.

* At stages near 16.0 feet…SW Jim River Road near 301st Street

floods.

