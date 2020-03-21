 Skip to Content

River Flood Warning is in effect

Last updated today at 2:14 pm
9:10 am Weather Alert

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Yankton County

The Flood Warning continues for
The James River Above Yankton.
* until further notice.
* At 08AM Saturday the stage was 15.79 feet.
* Moderate flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 12.00 feet.
* Forecast…The river will continue rising to near 15.8 feet by
Saturday March 21. Additional rises may be possible thereafter.
* At stages near 16.0 feet…SW Jim River Road near 301st Street
floods.

