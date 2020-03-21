Warmer weather and rain chances ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some winter weather returned to Siouxland lately, but it’s officially Spring and the good news is we can expect temperatures to start to warm back up again.

Today was mostly sunny, with a high in the upper 30s.

Tonight will bring in a partly cloudy sky, with a low near 30.

Tomorrow, the clouds will continue to increase, but so do the temperatures.

The high will be in the upper 40s.

Sunday night has a chance of some late night showers.

Monday will be mostly cloudy, but with a high in the low 50s.

Monday night has another chance of getting some rain showers.

That rain could linger into the start of Tuesday.

Tuesday’s high will be in the mid 50s.

Wednesday could likely get some rain, with another high in the mid 50s.

Wednesday night the rain continues but will become mixed with snow.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with a high in the mid 40s.

Friday and Saturday have a chance of rain mixed with snow.

Friday’s high will be in the low 50s.