Coronavirus halts Visa process for one long-distance couple

(KTIV) - Health officials are saying daily that social distancing will help contain the spread of COVID-19. And while social distancing keeps people safe, it can be hard for some.

What happens during a global pandemic when your significant other lives almost 4,000 miles away?

"You've just got to take each day at a time," said Evan Sheehan.

Evan Sheehan and Morgan Kistler met last year while studying abroad in Ireland with the University of South Dakota.

Now, Evan was in the middle of applying for a J1 visa to come work in the US and see Morgan over the summer.

But, due to COVID-19 concerns, the process has been halted.

"It's hard for them to do so when everything is so uncertain. So, they're just doing their part that they can, working with the US Embassy to see if they can get this stuff sorted out and all calm down," said Sheehan.

Kistler says she was looking forward to seeing Sheehan.

She says now everything is uncertain.

"I haven't seen him since last Christmas, so it's been a few months. He was actually supposed to be here on, I believe, the 10th of May. And obviously that got postponed. And we don't know if the Visa process is going pull through or move forward at all. We don't even know if we're going to see each other this summer," said Morgan Kistler.

She says although they talk every day, they were still discouraged about the delay of the visa.

"We both have taken turns on being sad, as crazy as that sounds," said Kistler.

Sheehan says he tries to stay in good spirits.

"Hopefully, please God, whatever happens with coronavirus, weather it peaks in Ireland and we kind of phase it out, we could get back to that system. I wouldn't say necessarily it's unlikely but it's just majority uncertain," said Sheehan.

Both Kistler and Sheehan say they know the halting of the visa is to help stop the spread. They say they hope to know more soon.