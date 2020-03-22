In a news release from Sioux County Community Health Partners, they say the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has been detected in Sioux County.

***First Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Sioux County***A case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been confirmed in... Posted by Community Health Partners on Sunday, March 22, 2020

They say according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the individual is in isolation.

“While this is Sioux County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Kim Westerholm Sioux County Public Health Director.

Approximately 80% of Iowans infected with COVID-19, will experience only a mild to moderate illness. Most mildly ill Iowans do not need to go to their healthcare provider or be tested to confirm they have COVID-19.

Sick Iowans must stay home and isolate themselves from others in their house. Stay home and isolate from others in the house until: You have had no fever for at least 72 hours (that is three full days of no fever without the use of medicine that reduces fevers) AND other symptoms have improved (for example, when your cough or shortness of breath have improved) AND at least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

If you think you may need healthcare, call your provider before you go to the office. You may be given special instructions.