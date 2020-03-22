Iowa confirms 22 new COVID-19 cases, state total now 90

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Health officials have been notified of 22 additional positive cases of Iowans with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

This brings the state to a total of 90 positive cases. The Iowa Department of Public health says there have been 1,215 negative tests conducted at the State Hygienic Lab.

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 22 individuals include:

Cerro Gordo County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

Dallas County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Dubuque County, 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)

Harrison County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged (41-60 years), 2 older (61-80 years)

Kossuth County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Linn County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Poweshiek County, 1 elderly adult (81 years or older)

Scott County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Sioux County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Washington County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Woodbury County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Health officials say Iowans who have traveled recently for business or spring break vacations, whether internationally or domestically outside of Iowa, should strongly consider self-isolating for 14 days. Officials say it will support Iowa's ongoing efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, and limit the introduction of the virus from other points of travel.

Gov. Reynolds will hold a press conference Sunday at 2:30 p.m. to update the public on COVID-19.