Northwest Iowa businesses team up to provide hand sanitizer to local citizens

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) -- Century Farms Distillery of Spencer and West O Beer of West Okoboji have joined together in hopes of helping local citizens combat the COVID-19 coronavirus.

According to public health authorities, washing hands frequently and using hand sanitizer can help families protect themselves from spreading the virus.

Amanda Bare, co-owner of Century Farms Distillery, commented on the shortage.

“It is remarkable how our community has been turned upside down," said Amanda Bare, co-owner of Century Farms Distillery. "In terms of hand sanitizer, some local retailers have been out for weeks, only to find their shelves empty again a short time after they restock.”

The local small businesses, through research and several trials with different ingredients, say have found a way to provide more sanitizer to the public.

The companies say by using denatured, unaged corn whiskey mixed with xanthan gum, essential oils and coloring they can make their own hand sanitizer.

The companies say the product will meet the minimum recommendation of 60% alcohol by volume, which is set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Michaela Matthiesen, co-owner of West O Beer, said the two companies are happy to be able to help.

“After over a week of feeling helpless, this is something both businesses can focus on and help out with,” said Matthiesen.

Because there is a shortage of small dispensers, and in order to keep their costs low, the companies ask for individuals in need to bring their own container to fill or refill. They will initially be offering a limit of 4 oz. per person or family.

Below are the times these companies will be offering the hand sanitizer:

Monday, March 23 from 4-6 p.m. - Century Farms Distillery, 2304 Highway Blvd, Spencer, IA

Tuesday, March 24 from 4-6 p.m. - West O Beer, 503 Terrace Park Blvd, West Okoboji, IA

Future dates will be posted on both of the companies' Facebook pages and on the front entry doors of each place of business. Both companies will be prepared to take your container, step away to the filling station and then return the container with 4 oz., free of charge.