Several Siouxland parks and trails remain open amid COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With the country in a state of alarm because of the rapid spread of COVID-19, open, outdoor spaces seems to be about the only things that haven't completely closed.

With the first few days of spring under out belts, and with the weather slowly, but surely getting warmer, many Siouxlanders still wonder what's left to do to get out and enjoy these days.

According to a news release, sent out by Sioux City Parks and Rec this past week, they are leaving many parks and trails open, but advise visitors to follow CDC guidelines.

Those guidelines include maintaining good personal hygiene, especially before visiting a public park or trail, and follow the minimum recommended social distancing of six feet from other people.

To know what that looks like while running, walking, or cycling, research ahead of time.

They also advise visitors to plan ahead. Public park and trail restrooms, and drinking fountains are likely closed until further notice, and use precaution when using park equipment.

And, as always, even if you do plan on staying at least six feet away from other when venturing out, if you are ill at all, the CDC advises to just stay home.