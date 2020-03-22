Sioux City meetings set for online broadcasting

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While COVID-19 is forcing some operational changes in Sioux City to help with social distancing, it doesn't mean meetings are at a standstill.

On Monday in Sioux City, public in-person attendance will not be allowed for the city's city council meeting.

The 4 p.m. city council meeting will be broadcast live on Sparklight Cable, Community Channel 56 and on the city's YouTube page.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW SIOUX CITY CITY COUNCIL MEETING

Individuals can share their input on agenda items by calling (712) 224-4996. Monday's full agenda can be found on the city's website by clicking here.

The same attendance policy will be true for the Sioux City Community School District's school board meeting.

The 5 p.m. meeting will be live-streamed through the district's website.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW SCCSD SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Public comment forms for the meeting can be found online by clicking here.

Those must be submitted no later than 4 p.m. Monday.