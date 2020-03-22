South Dakota reports 7 new cases of COVID-19, total now 21

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) -- During a news conference Sunday, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem confirmed seven new cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in the state.

According to South Dakota health officials, this brings the state's total to 21.

Gov. Noem says six of these new cases are from Beadle County:

Male between 60-69 years old

Female between 50-59 years old

Female between 20-29 years old

Male between 20-29 years old

Female between 10-19 years old

Male 10-19 years old

The seventh test was confirmed Saturday in Brown County with the patient between 60-65 years old. All seven of these cases are at home recovering.

Health officials say the cases in Beadle County are believed to be either travel-related or related to other cases in the county. The new cases in Beadle County are believed to have been in contact with previous cases in the county, health officials believe the county is on the verge of community spread.

The case in Brown County is believed to be travel-related.

Officials say 700 tests are currently being processed by labs in the state. These results will be announced when they become available.

During the conference, Gov. Noem said of the previous 14 COVID-19 cases, six have fully recovered.

