Warmer temperatures and rain chances for the workweek

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some light rain moved in over northwestern Siouxland early this morning, and has lingered into the afternoon.

The rest of the region is getting a cloudy day, with mild winds, but some slightly warmer temperatures compared to yesterday.

The high for today was in the mid 40s.

Tonight stays on the warmer side, with a low in the mid 30s.

There is also a chance of patchy fog and some light rain tonight.

The light rain and patchy fog could last into your Monday morning.

That will be followed by cloudy skies in the afternoon, and a high in the low 50s.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday with rain chances in the early part of the day, but with a high in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will likely see rain throughout the day, with a high in the mid 50s.

Wednesday night will continue to have rain chances, but it will become mixed with snow later in the night.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy, and the high will drop down to the upper 40s.

Thursday night returns rain chances.

Friday has a chance of rain as well, with a high near 50.

Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy, with highs in the mid 50s.